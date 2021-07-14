AJDAGURU Receives Plaque For Surpassing One Million Spotify Streams

This week marked a pivotal moment in AJDAGURU’s career. The Texas crooner reached a major milestone following the arrival of a plaque celebrating over one million streams for his smash single, “Seen It All.” Released a few months back, Seen It All has become an anthem for those going through tough times, but somehow manages to come out on top.

Via Instagram, AJ broke the exciting news with a slideshow of photos where he showcased the new plaque. The caption of the post read, “Finally received my first plaque for my single #seenitall this past weekend! Thanks to everyone who supported I think by 2022 I’ll have a wall of these 💿❗️S/O to #jewelboxplatinum for stamping everything and making this official award 🥇 possible.”

Fans immediately swarmed to the comments to show their love and support. Instagram user aisyahrani_16 wrote, “Awww man this speaks volumes congratulations”, while n_aku2 said, “Well deserved bro 🙌🏽 Keep grinding 🐐.”

Behind the scenes, Guru has been working on his debut studio album, A Different Side Of Me – which has yet to arrive. While the project has yet to receive an official release date, the bio of AJ’s Instagram page suggests the project may be on the way for a July release. His bio reads, “Loading……………………………. 7-?-21.” It’s unclear as to what he has up his sleeve, but it’s safe to say there will be an announcement of some sort before the month is over.

AJDAGURU has been pretty quiet for the month of June, leading us to believe he’s been busy working on new material. Hopefully, this is an indication that A Different Side Of Me is on the way, or at least a single off the project is. No matter the case, Seen It All should hold us over until further notice.