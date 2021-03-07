AJDaGuru Shares Visuals for Seen It All.

(AllHipHop Music)
It’s been quite a month for Texas singer AJDaGuru, who has yet to disappoint his fans. A few weeks back, he shared his highly anticipated single, Seen It All, which will be the lead single on his upcoming album. Today, AJ returns to the spotlight with warm visuals to accompany the track.
Over the years, AJ has experienced a number of traumatic events in his life, but he is determined to move forward. In the new DLove directed video, AJ pulls at your heartstrings as he relives a dark time that resulted in a short stint in jail.
He also pays tribute to his late daughter, Dejanair Angel Sledge, who suddenly passed away in 2015. Sadly enough, his cousin was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Connecticut about two months ago, so AJ takes the time to remember him as well. On a lighter note, AJ’s family makes a cameo in the video.
Aside from Seen It All, AJ has been dedicating most of his time to perfecting his craft. In December, he released his instrumental single, Sledge Family Rules, which instantly charted to no. 43 on iTunes 200 chart in Africa. He later teased a snippet of his track, Sweep You Up, via Instagram. The song was well received, but has yet to arrive.
AJDaGuru’s debut studio album, A Different Side Of Me, will arrive some time this year. An official release has yet to be announced. Every track on the project will be produced solely by AJ, and features no guest appearances.
AJ wants to ensure his fans that new music is on the way, “I feel like release dates are played out. Just know A Different Side Of Me is coming 2021. I’ve worked hard on this album to provide my fans with a compilation of my best work. Please be patient, you will not be disappointed.”