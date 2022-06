Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Having over 20,000 followers on Instagram independently, Famous Acee is the new face of Philadelphia underground hip hop music

Up and coming recording artist Famous Acee recently released a record entitled “K.N.D ” which features rappers FOREVER YOUNG & Yvng Dyme. The record has been receiving immaculate feedback since its release. Critics are calling this record very creative and billboard worthy. Having over 20,000 followers on Instagram independently, Famous Acee is the new face of Philadelphia underground hip hop music and right now all eyes are on him.

Instagram:

https://www.Instagram.com/Famous.acee