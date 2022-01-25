“All Time High” By Andreas Szakacs Has People Talking



Andreas Szakacs has a new EP out and it has peple talking. One of the most well-known tunes, “All Time High,” may aid in the creation of a serene atmosphere. The calming rhythms will raise the listener’s mood no matter where they are.

Andreas’ most recent EP consists of three tracks. All three tracks capture the listener’s emotions. It’s no wonder, given the fascinating tune, that you’ll want to listen to each song again and over again. You can also assess if a singer’s songs are good by listening to them on a frequent basis.

Andreas’ debut EP was released by Rumor Records. They should be praised for mastering and producing such high-quality music. “All Time High” will have you up and dancing in no time.

Listen to “All Time High” on Spotify:

Follow Andreas on Instagram: @andreas.szakacs