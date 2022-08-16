Amar Alwani Releases New Song “Added”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Because it’s so infectious and energetic, “Added” is difficult to get enough of.

There is a new song by Amar Alwani called “Added,” which was just released. The song has a large following as a result of its popularity. Immediately after its release, it became viral. This is a true piece of art thanks to the song’s catchiness and Amar Alwani’s incredible musical ability.

His musical ability belies his youth as a newcomer to the music industry. This year, Amar Alwani has released five tracks. While listening, you can hear Amar Alwani attempting to elicit strong feelings from them. “Added” is not any different. It’s a terrific song for people of any age, according to experts.

Follow Amar Alwani on Instagram for more about his personal life and music here:

https://www.instagram.com/amar/

Check out Amar Alwani’s music on Spotify here: