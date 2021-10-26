Amaru Son: The Artist Behind Multiple Viral Releases

Amaru Son has been able to capture the attention of listeners across the world with his unique sound and style.

Kansas City, Missouri-based hip hop artist Amaru Son has been racking up impressive streaming numbers as an independent artist. The creative started to take music seriously after getting fired from his job at Planet Fitness. It was at that moment the MC decided to kick his career into another gear.

Amaru Son’s streaming success began back in 2019 with the release of his viral track ‘Lost & Found’. The song’s melodic feel and relatable lyrics took the internet by storm, amassing over 10 million streams across all platforms to date. Earlier this year, the artist released a collab track with Ugly God called ‘Private Jet’. The song gave Amaru momentum, passing 500 thousand streams to date. However, Amaru’s next big moment came earlier this year with the release of his single ‘MiNi VaN’. The collaborative effort with musician Koshi has passed 1.5 million streams since its debut a short while ago.

Amaru Son has been able to capture the attention of listeners across the world with his unique sound and style. With multiple viral releases and some impressive collaborations, the artist seems to be positioned well to take his career to the next level. And while there hasn’t been anything officially confirmed, the artist did mention that he plans to release more tunes before the end of the year or early next year. For now, stay tuned with the artist below.

