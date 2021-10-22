Rapper/Poet Amillion Signs Kason Miller To Expanding 1NA Brand

International Hip-Hop Artist, Poet and new iHeart Radio Show CEO, Amillion has now expanded his 1NA Brand.

Amillion Mayfield recently, signed a partnership deal with iHeart Radio and WDRB Media to have his own, 1NA Radio Show where he will showcase everything one in a million (1NA) including his music, label as well as local and international artist.

In just the 9th episode the show reached 200,000 listeners. The Artist/CEO also made an appearance at the iHeart Music Festival Daytime Stage in Las Vegas, September 18th. Rather than take time to celebrate the personal accomplishment, Amillion chose to sign the 1st Artist, Kason Miller to his new Label, 1NA Records in Puerto Rico.

“We are blessed to be blessings, says, Mayfield. I’ve helped thousands of youth in my workshops and community through my activism, so I want to do the same for up and coming artist. I want to inspire them to find the one in a million inside of themselves.”

There are plans to release 2 new music projects in this year’s 4th quarter from both Kason and himself.

Amillion is preparing for a tour to the United Kingdom, Amsterdam and more. Follow him on IG, FB, SC: @AmillionThePoet Click Link to tune into 1NA Radio Show every Sunday at 10am.

Amillion is an international Hip-Hop artist, award winning poet, best selling author and Delaware Key to the City Holder. Amillion was recently selected by For(bes) for the Culture. Amillion has appeared on BET, MTV & Vh1 networks amongst many others.

His astounding musical abilities has led him to headline tours overseas including; United Kingdom, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Amsterdam, Canada as well as across the United States. Amillion’s emerging career abroad in entertainment is coupled with an active role in inspiring his local community.

Amillion’s inspirational movement, Poetry In Motion consists of his music projects, poetry books and community engagements. His trademark, “1NA” logo stands for One In A Million. Amillion’s mission is to inspire millions to become one in a million and not another statistic. 1NA brand has partnered with companies such as iHeart Radio, Move On Voting Campaign, The Hurt Team TV commercials on Fox News, RU Villas throughout the United States and Zara Fashion Retailers internationally.



Additionally, Amillion has had successful tours to schools, prisons, churches and shelters, performing and conducting workshops to help youth and adults exercise mental health. Amillion implements poetry and musical strategies to help individuals communicate and creatively understand their emotions. Poetry In Motion Workshops has since been featured in more than twenty school districts, public libraries, juvenile facilities, adult prisons in the course of ten years. He proudly created the, Amillion The Poet Scholarship Fund which has awarded $5,000 to both high school and college students in 2017 to date.

2021 birthed Amillion’s 1st youth summer camp, Camp 1NA.



Amillion received a prestigious ASCAP nomination as well as a score on the #1 Movie in the Country, “The Equalizer 2”, and starring Denzel Washington. In addition, Amillion’s own film/documentary, “Road 2 to Firefly” was featured in AMC Theaters, which sold out twice!! The News Journal ranked Amillion the Top Hip-Hop Artist and Mover and Shaker in Delaware. With other awards including; Delaware’s 40 under 40, NAACP Image Award, The Human and Civil Rights Award, The Better Delmarva Award and Key to the City of Dover and Eastern Shore Maryland. Amillion proves to be a Key man of the people in his community!



In the past 4 years, Amillion has circled the globe performing regionally on large platforms worldwide. His performances include: Firefly Festival, (notably one of the largest festivals in the world), Essence Festival in New Orleans, Queen Theatre at Live Nation, Schwartz Center, Club Intl in Arizona and the Luxor in Las Vegas.



His sold out International Hip-Hop Tours to London at Electric Brixton, Scala in the United Kingdom as well as shows in, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Germany has single-handedly secured his spot on the international hip-hop map.



Since the debut of Amillion’s 1st album, Poetry in Motion the Soundtrack and the release of his Best-Selling book, P.I.M.P (Poetry In Motion Proceeds), he has since released several successful music projects which include; 1NA the Mixtape, Key to the City, Road to Firefly, 1NA Tour, Covid-1NA The Cure & The Deluxe that combined over 1,000,000 streams. Adding to his impressive resume, he has also co-authored a children’s book, Beauty Full with his daughter Aaliyah A. Mayfield.



Amillion took his career to new heights birthing 1NA Records last year. Amillion’s projects can be streamed and purchased on all online platforms including access to his music and books by clicking here.