Amillion The Poet – “Gunna Flow” (Shot By Banga Jaxon)

Amillion The Poet displays his unbelievable versatility on this new track “Gunna Flow.” Take a listen!

International Hip-Hop Artist, Poet and Dover Delaware Key Holder, Amillion Mayfield recently reached a new milestone.

One of the new voices on iHeart Radio and CEO of 1NA Radio Show recently reached 300,000 listeners on Sunday, April 3rd.

Amillion the Artist plan to emerge into the forefront and celebrate by releasing a new NFT and music project entitled, 1NA Flows.

The Radio station has served as a platform for Amillion’s Label 1NA Records Artist aswell as international and independent artist. In addition small businesses can sponsor commercials and promotion.

“I feel we are blessed to be blessings! I wouldn’t be who I am and where I am without the local support of the city and state. It began with me being the voice of my community and now it’s evolving into giving the community a voice. “

Now,Amillion teams up with veteran director Banga Jaxon to deliver an epic visual over soulful Gunna track.

For more information on 1NA Radio Show contact 1NARadioShow@gmail.com

To find more information on @AMILLIONThePoet and New Music Project and Visual click Link…

https://linktr.ee/AmillionThePoet

New Music Visual: