Amillion Makes Power Moves; Drops Song “Novakane Flow” Featuring Low Cut Geno

Amillion is an International Hip-Hop artist and CEO of 1NA Record Label & 1NA Radio Show. Check out “Novakane Flow” featuring Low Cut Geno.

Amillion is an International Hip-Hop Artist, Award Winning Poet, Best Selling Author and Delaware Key to the City Holder.

Amillion was recently selected by Forbes for the Culture and has become CEO of 1NA Record Label, 1NA Radio Show and 1NA Alkaline Water.

Check out the new music visual for “Novakane Flow” shot by Banga Jaxson featuring Low Cut Geno.

Amillion has appeared on ABC, BET, MTV, Vh1 and iHeart networks amongst many others. His astounding musical abilities has led him to headline tours overseas including; United Kingdom, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Amsterdam, Canada, Virgin Islands as well as across the United States.

Amillion’s emerging career abroad in entertainment is coupled with an active role in inspiring his local community.

Amillion’s inspirational movement, 1NA consists of his music projects, poetry books, health beverage and community activism. His trademark, “1NA” logo stands for One In A Million.

Amillion’s mission is to inspire millions to become one in a million and not another statistic. The 1NA brand has partnered with companies such as Lamborghini, iHeart Radio, WDRB Media, Move On Voting Campaign, TV commercials on Fox News, DTLR Stores throughout the United States and Zara Fashion Retailers internationally.

Additionally, Amillion has had successful tours to schools, prisons, churches and shelters, performing and conducting workshops to help youth and adults exercise mental health.

Amillion implements poetry and musical strategies to help individuals communicate and creatively understand their emotions. 1NA Workshops has since been featured in more than 50 school districts, public libraries, juvenile facilities, adult prisons in the course of ten years.

He proudly created the, Amillion The Poet Scholarship Fund and 1NA Foundation that has awarded $5,000 to both high school and college students in 2017 to date. 2021 birthed Amillion’s 1NA Water Company to add physical to mental wellness.

Amillion received a prestigious ASCAP nomination as well as a score on the #1 Movie in the Country, “The Equalizer 2”, starring Denzel Washington. In addition, Amillion’s own short film/documentary, “Road 2 to Firefly” was featured in AMC Theaters, which sold out twice!!

The News Journal ranked Amillion the Top Hip-Hop Artist and Mover and Shaker in Delaware. With other awards including; NAACP Image Award, Delaware’s 40 under 40, Forbes For the Culture Honoree, The Human and Civil Rights Award, The Better Delmarva Award, Keys to the City of Dover and Eastern Shore Maryland. Amillion proves to be a Key man of the people in the entertainment industry, internationally and in the community!!

Since the debut of Amillion’s 1st album, Poetry in Motion the Soundtrack and the release of his Best-Selling book, P.I.M.P (Poetry In Motion Proceeds), he has also co-authored a children’s book, Beauty Full with his daughter Aaliyah A. Mayfield.

Musically, Amillion has since released several successful music projects which include; 1NA the Mixtape, Key to the City, Road to Firefly, 1NA Tour, Covid-1NA The Cure & The Deluxe that combined over 1,000,000 streams. Adding to his impressive resume, he recently released 1NA Flows Part 1 and 2.

Amillion is now evolving from being the voice of Delaware to providing a platform for other voices to be heard. Amillion has taken his career to new heights birthing 1NA Records last year and 1NA Radio Show that has now reached over 400,000 listeners this year.

Amillion’s music projects can be streamed on all online platforms and products can be purchased at www.1NAStore.com For more information click link https://linktr.ee/AmillionThePoet or Scan 1NA Flow Codes below let’s glow!!!

2023 is the year of the one! With your support, Amillion can become a household name in the homes of millions!

“Amillion is what would happen if Dr. Martin Luther King & Malcolm X came to a compromise.”- Dr. Cornel West