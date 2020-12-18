Amy Steele releases new song – Our House

(AllHipHop Music)
Amy Steele is a London based Futuristic Soul Singer. Amy Steele is a 24-year-old singer/songwriter based in London. For the last five years she has pursued music in tandem with studying for a degree in medicine. Having had recently completed her degree, now being Dr Steele, she has fully set her sights on her music. Amy has been working with Alex Wells, Draper, Babel and various international producers to create a record that reflects her artistry and who she is musically.
The rising UK talent, has been in the studio completing her upcoming EP due for release in 2021. Last year she released singles from her upcoming project, including: Long Way Home, Graces and Saltwater, that received support from BBC Radio, Kiss FM, Rinse and tastemakers from Clash Magazine, The Voice, This Is RnB, UKF and much more. Through these records, teased from the upcoming EP, Memories In Watercolour, Amy showcases her sultry vocals and distinctive tone that has marked her out as an upcoming UK talent.
During lockdown Amy has been working on a series of covers, of records that move her, which she feels have important messages for this year. The first of these, our house, is an exploration of the solace and comfort we can get from the simple things of the everyday routine, a home and the people we love. Amy makes it her own, offering a beautifully mournful and emotional interpretation of a well-known classic.
