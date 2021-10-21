An In-Depth Look Into the Journey of Music’s Rising Star Seno

Stefan Morales, or Seno as he is popularly known, is one of the fast-rising music talents in the country. Seno is a talented recording artist and songwriter, gradually cementing his position in the music scene. The Florida boy is taking over the industry by storm with his smooth vocals that perfectly blend any beats he lands on. Many music enthusiasts are thrilled by Seno’s extensive style of music that is unique and identical to him.

Some may recognize him as a rapper as that’s the sound he started out within his music career, but he has since dropped it to focus on making more melodic music. It was a tough challenge, but Seno has since grown to become an even better version of himself as a singer.

The young, gifted music talent has been featured in various articles, publications, and platforms, including Hulu for a brief moment. Early into his music career, Seno performed on some of the best global stages. He made a mark in the music scene with his debut album, Stories From the Back, which he dropped in 2016. The album did exceptionally well, gaining traction in the industry.

Unfortunately, Seno was arrested immediately after releasing the album for allegedly discharging a firearm in a public place. He was held for a year in county jail and spent four years on probation. This was a major setback for Seno just when his music career seemed to have picked up. It was a disappointment to him, his family, and his fanbase, who were looking forward to his next release.

“With me never being to jail before and facing 25 to life really put me at a standstill with music, I was an emotional wreck,” says Seno.

Seno has since bounced back, and he is working on several projects. It’s been a while since the sensational singer dropped a track, but he promises his fans that more incredible things are coming soon. According to him, he is sitting on a lot of unreleased music that he promises will shake up the industry soon.

His advice to anyone out there is that you need to do whatever it takes to follow your dreams. Seno believes that some people will doubt or discourage you, especially during tough times, but you should not give up on your dreams when that happens.

“The number of times people told us to stop what we were doing because we would never ever make it or make enough noise for anyone to hear or listen, those are the same people that keep reaching out now to hook up or find out when the next Backhouse party is,” adds Seno.

Seno’s dream is to grow his music brand to the international stage and hopefully go global. He envisions himself performing on one of the world’s biggest stages in front of thousands of fans. It’s also part of his goal to influence and motivate other people around him to find success. His vision is to see all his close friends succeed, as that’s the most significant gift for any friendship.