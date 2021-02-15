An Interview with Artist and CEO of Rapture Recordz, Bankz

(AllHipHop Music)
Allhiphop recently spoked with Artist and CEO of Rapture Recordz, Bankz. Bankz has had an entrepreneur mindset, confidence, and take control attitude all her life.
Her life experiences and career as a strong, focused business woman, has led her to amazing heights. Despite almost losing her life several times, she never gave up. Not satisfied to settle, Bankz decided to focus on her passions.
That decision set her on a path to pursue her passion for music. As the CEO of the independent Hip-Hop label Rapture Recordz, she has had the opportunity to release musical artists she believed in, as well as herself. She has experienced success professionally and personally, and wants to inspire others to never give up on their dreams. Now, it is her time to take control and pursue her dream, if only for a moment to be Bankz the featured artist. To capture people’s attention and move people with her music.
Allhiphop: What first got you into music?
Bankz: Singing in the church choir
Allhiphop: Who inspired you to make music?
Bankz: My real life circumstances inspired me that’s why I made the song “No Way”
Allhiphop: What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music.
Bankz: I would be focusing on expanding my non-profit organization Bless A Belly
I have always given back to my community and to others.
Allhiphop: What is the best advice you’ve been given?
Bankz: To make sure your business is in order. 10% talent %90 business
Allhiphop: How do you feel the internet has impacted the music business?
Bankz: I believe the internet has made it easier for independent artists to further their careers & generate revenue.
Allhiphop: Where was your current project recorded?
Bankz: At Imix Houston with Bruce Bang, Houston Texas
Allhiphop: What do you enjoy most about being an artist?
Bankz: I enjoy that you can be yourself. There’s no limit or boundaries on how creative you can be.
Allhiphop: Do you have any other projects that you’re working on now?
Bankz: I have my new single called, “No Way” featuring Bun B & Propain and my artist King Codo who is signed to my label Rapture Recordz, has a single out now called, “Fifty Ball” featuring OTB Fastlane both singles are available on all platforms.
Allhiphop: Do you have any other plans relating to this release? A video? Online show.
Bankz: Yes, I’m working on a video treatment with Mr. Boomtown on “No Way” and the “Fifty Ball” video is already online.
Allhiphop: When you create music, what is your personal purpose or goal?
Bankz: The purpose is to paint a picture of whatever it is I’m feeling at the time. Happiness, pain, motivation, intimacy etc…..
