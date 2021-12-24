After a year hiatus since “Warriors Cry” his revolutionary smash with Hiphop legend Styles P, and his latest banger “Wouldn’t do that” with Flee Lord, Dax returns with “Angels from the cities that never sleep”. 11 tracks Fully produced by The Beat Addictz who’s Sounds are leading the way in the new Los Angeles renaissance, AFTCTNS […]

After a year hiatus since “Warriors Cry” his revolutionary smash with Hiphop legend Styles P, and his latest banger “Wouldn’t do that” with Flee Lord, Dax returns with “Angels from the cities that never sleep”. 11 tracks Fully produced by The Beat Addictz who’s Sounds are leading the way in the new Los Angeles renaissance, AFTCTNS is not your typical project. From beginning to end you can hear the unique fusion of veteran New York wordplay and flow, over melodic Cali chords and strong percussion. It’s a great balance of all the right elements that make a cohesively dope album. Dax Mpire hailing from NYC and The Beat Addictz being from L.A., really give you the best of both worlds.

The chemistry between Dax Mpire and The Beat Addictz is undeniable. It’s a very well-put-together sonic think piece.

Angels from the cities that never sleep. https://unitedmasters.com/m/61aa3a8f86f5481603aaa1fe