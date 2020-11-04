Arsonal – “Product of My Environment” Video

By : / Categories : Music / November 4, 2020

Arsonal chronicles growing up in Newark with "Product of My Environment."

(AllHipHop Music) 

Grammy Award winning musician, Wyclef Jean joins Arsonal bka Arsonal da Rebel (@Arsonaldarebel) in the small screen interpretation of “Product of My Environment” The Rock Davis directed clip, who’s instrumentation was handled by the Haitian music mogul, brings the top rated battle rap veteran-turned-recording artist’s bars to life as he personifies what it’s like growing up in Newark as a young melanated man. Fresh off his win against O’fficial via URL‘s #KingsvsQueens series, the York Records signee sheds light on police brutality, unfavorable living conditions, violence, and drug addiction. Check out the HD music video for “Product of My Environment.”

 

