Artist and Producer ItsFlxn Is Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

ItsFlxn knows that nothing will be handed to him overnight, and he’s more than willing to put in the time to get what he deserves.

Always making moves, artist and producer ItsFlxn is on the rise and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Striking a chord with fans for his authentic style and electric hits, ItsFlxn is catching momentum and is releasing a slate of songs in preparation for the summer.

All his idols growing up were musicians because he loved how he felt he could relate to them and their experiences even though they were worlds apart. Today in his own music career, he’s excited to play a similar role for his fans.

One thing that’s for sure is his drive and work ethic. He knows that nothing will be handed to him overnight, and he’s more than willing to put in the time to get what he deserves. What really sets him apart is his ability to keep moving forward and rebound after a setback. He notes that some people haven’t learned how to persevere when times get tough, and how that can cause lost opportunities and short-sightedness in your career.

Looking ahead, he is excited to keep perfecting his craft, connecting with his fans on social media, and releasing more hits for his audience to enjoy. To hear more from ItsFlxn and stay up-to-date with his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/flxn/

https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCKlY5beNmAwseiShv_t1Zxg?feature=share

https://www.deezer.com/artist/165675757

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/1617574382