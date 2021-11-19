Artist Avrii Shares a Look into His Journey

Avrii Castle is a fast-rising songwriter and producer in the Miami music scene. He is swiftly announcing his presence in the industry with his creative blend of R&B and pop that is thrilling fans across the country. Avrii has certainly mastered the art of creating unique and refreshing sounds that transcend generational boundaries. His influence spans […]

Avrii Castle is a fast-rising songwriter and producer in the Miami music scene. He is swiftly announcing his presence in the industry with his creative blend of R&B and pop that is thrilling fans across the country. Avrii has certainly mastered the art of creating unique and refreshing sounds that transcend generational boundaries. His influence spans different musicians from Usher to Al Jarreau, Brian Mcknight to The Weeknd, Steve Wonder to Chris Brown.

A talented artist, Avrii has effectively borrowed from all these iconic artists’ styles and sounds to make something different and special for the industry. It’s an old yet new sound unique to him that easily resonates with many of his fans.

Avrii was born to Cuban parents in Miami and was raised in a musical family. Everyone in his family had an eye for music across many genres. This introduced the young Avrii to music at a young age, which later grew to be a passion. After high school, Avrii moved to Sydney, Australia, to further develop his love and passion for music. But after two years in one of Australia’s vibrant cities, Avrii returned to the States, settling on the west coast, LA, and later Miami, where he continues to pursue his musical journey.

Having grown up surrounded by different rhythms and sounds, finding his voice and sound proved to be a major challenge for him. Moving to Los Angeles made it even more challenging for him as the environment gave him more diverse music genres to listen to. This only widened the puzzle in trying to create an original sound. But the vibrant and advanced LA music industry gave him a platform to hone his skills as a songwriter and producer, making the entire journey an interesting and fulfilling one.

On the right path to success, Avrii believes inconsistency to be a key factor in attracting success. Music is all he has known as a career, and he understands the importance of consistency in breaking into the mainstream. He points out that some aspiring artists lack the zeal and determination to pull through the many challenges in their music careers and end up giving up far too easily on their goals.

To overcome this, Avrii advises embracing consistency in pursuing your passion. You have to stick to it and do it like it’s your last day on earth. Challenges are meant to mold you into a better person, so keep the focus on your dreams.

Success is a journey, and Avrii believes he has what it takes to soldier on to greater heights. He sees himself and his team traveling around the world, creating more memories and stories to tell. He wants his fans to experience more of his music and fashion sense. Avrii is also looking to use his success to motivate other aspiring artists and help them find their success. His goal is to make an impact during his lifetime and be remembered for generations to come.