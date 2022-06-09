Artist Kilouttabroward is Wowing Fans with His Authentic Music 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kilouttabroward’s music is proof that he puts much work into each piece.

If you’re a fan of music and always on the lookout for the freshest beat in hip hop, you’ll love Kilouttabroward. Raised in Broward County, this artist is wowing fans with authentic music devoid of gimmicks. Instead, the songs are full of life experiences plus natural sounds that have been incorporated over synthesized beats. Those who’ve listened to Kilouttabroward’s songs will notice more vocal interludes or sounds of nature throughout his songs.

Kilouttabroward has been singing since he was 16 years old, which is no surprise, seeing that he was raised in a town known for its vibrancy and bounce. He states that he was drawn to music from an early age and credits the success he has found in his career to his Jamaican roots.

Kilouttabroward’s music is proof that he puts much work into each piece. He states that he’s constantly in the lab creating and perfecting his sound as a rap artist. Although he hasn’t yet completed his project, he plans to share a single entitled “Too Many Women” soon.

Kilouttabroward’s fans can stream the latest from their favorite artist on all platforms. His goals are simple, “to continue to deliver great music while rebuilding his collective with the intentions of moving like a unit as he propels in his musical career.”

Follow @kiloutta on Instagram for daily updates!