Artist Nakkia Gold Releases High Energy, Bold & Intimate Set Of Tracks In Her Song Bundle “3 Rounds!”

Los Angeles native singer and songwriter Nakkia Gold releases her much-anticipated song bundle “3 Rounds!”

The song bundle includes an unreleased single called “3 Rounds” alongside two previously released singles, “Yea Yea” & “Real.”

Inspired by her core belief that “music is supposed to tell a story,” Nakkia Gold empowers her audience with her soulful and arresting voice that weaves a tapestry of emotion, sound, and rich, melodic texture rooted in R&B with a contemporary feel.

“This record was inspired by Kehlani’s sensual and sultry sound. This record is intimate, sexual, bold, and intense, just as my sexuality is. I play with the perception vs. reality of dating me. I feel like it’s always the quiet ones like myself who are overlooked and underestimated when we should be the ones you watch out for,” Nakkia Gold explained.

Nakkia Gold will follow the release of her song bundle with a May 7 release of “Justice (Get up, Stand up)” ft. Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley and The Wailers, a powerful song about justice that samples “Get Up, Stand Up” by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Watch the song bundle "3 ROUNDS" here:

https://nakkiagold.bio.to/3Rounds

