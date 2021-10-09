Artist Saucemankeys Brings The Heat In New Track “2 Much Pride”

Artist Saucemankeys knows what it’s like to struggle and conquer adversity, having bounced around numerous places as a child due mainly to a difficult family environment. Early on, it would have appeared like he was on the wrong track, but he understood that he had to accept responsibility and turn his life around. He knew he intended to do music after discovering it as a way to express himself. Taking his career to the next level, he recently released a new track named “2 Much Pride,” which you should listen to.

“2 Much Pride” provides a vibe like no other song out on the market right now. The melodious vocals and unique beat make for a combination that you didn’t know you needed and Saucemankeys shows why he is next up. This is a major step in the right direction for the young artist and it is going to be exciting to see where he goes from here.

There is a bright future ahead for this up-and-coming star and the sky truly is the limit with the talent he brings to the table. Keep your eyes peeled for Saucemankeys as his moment is coming, it is only a matter of time.

