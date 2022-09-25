Aske Returns With New Single “Never Going Back” Featuring Dave East

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The track’s instrumental sets the perfect stage as its majestic vocal sample floats above aggressive snares and sturdy kicks.

In today’s online landscape of “fast food” music, artists who can create timeless music with storytelling based on lived experience are exceedingly rare. They only become rarer as attention spans dwindle, with most artists sacrificing their artistry in an attempt to garner commercial success. In that regard, Aske is an outlier. Hard-hitting lyricism and delivery are his specialties. No compromise. He’s proven that with his latest single, “Never Going Back.”

Aske wastes no time getting into it, recounting the hardships of yesterday and what he has learned from them. "Say I'm switchin' up, but I'm on better things." His verse is loop-worthy, with new details to be discovered on every new listen.

After a brief interlude where choirs breathe, Dave East comes in with aggression. His verse delivers his own tales of grit from New York: “Kissin’ caskets I’ve been the pallbearer.” There is zero lost momentum here, and that’s evident in the title, “Never Going Back.”

