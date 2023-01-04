Aspect Zavi of Chicago Drops New Hit Single “Calling You,” Backed By His Company Ozone Wrld

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out this brand new banger from Chicago artist Aspect Zavi. Take a listen and be prepared to be blown away!

Aspect Zavi was one of the first 5 users to ever utilize Instagram and TikTok, he has been with TikTok since TikTok was referred to as Musical.ly, and he joined both of these applications when they were in Beta testing by helping to modify and improve performance.

Zavi is experienced in making content go viral and, at just 23 years old is already considered a social media guru. One of the best, he is a true musician and very talented.

In 2010, Zavi had the longest-running viral video on Vine before the platform deleted the application, where he was once again one of the top 5 users on the platform.

Zavi has been going viral consistently on a yearly basis since then, developing meaningful relationships with iconic artists of today, including Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Paris Hilton, Soulja Boy, Brandy, Ray J, Famous Dex, Bobby Shmurda, Cary Miller & more.

Zavi is set to apply heavy pressure for 2023. He has captivated critical attention with his newly released single, “Calling You,” available now on all major platforms. This track is an immense mesh of music and life as Zavi depicts the world he lives in where life’s challenges aren’t always a reality.

Be sure to have listen and see for yourself!

https://music.apple.com/us/album/calling-you-single/1662312687

Follow Aspect Zavi on Instagram.