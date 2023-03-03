Aspect Zavi Is The Talk Of The Music Industry With New Single, “Get Away”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chicago native, Aspect Zavi has been very consistent with dropping back to back bangers as fans beg for more. Now, Zavi is back again with another hit record to bless the ears of all who listen. Aspect Zavi was one of the first 5 users to ever utilize Instagram & TikTok. Zavi at just 23 years old is considered a viral icon. It’s no surprise everything he drops goes viral!

In 2010, Zavi had the longest running viral video on Vine before they deleted the application which Zavi again was one of the top 5 users on the platform. Since 2010, Zavi has been goong viral consistently on a yearly basis developing meaningful relationships with iconic artists of today including, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Paris Hilton, Soulja Boy, Brandy, Ray J , Famous Dex, Bobby Schmurda, Cary Miller & more.

Recently, Zavi released a new hit record called, “Get Away” which is available on all streaming platforms. This track depicts life’s struggles and needing to get away to collect oneself and revitalize strength only to return with all the determination and prowess needed to overcome any obstacles.

