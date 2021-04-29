Astrokidjay – No Love No Trust Freestyle

Astrokidjay is an upcoming 19-year-old recording artist out of Toronto, ON Striving to become worldwide. He started gaining a buzz after receiving Co-signs from big names in the city, such as Murda Beatz after his breakout single in 2019 which helped solidify his presence in the industry in Toronto. Since then Astro has been teasing […]

Astrokidjay is an upcoming 19-year-old recording artist out of Toronto, ON Striving to become worldwide. He started gaining a buzz after receiving Co-signs from big names in the city, such as Murda Beatz after his breakout single in 2019 which helped solidify his presence in the industry in Toronto.

Since then Astro has been teasing the city with some singles and a project while he has been working with some big upcoming producers from the Canada one of whom-is Evrgreen who has produced for Lil Baby, Moneybagg yo, NBA young boy, NLE Choppa, Stunna 4 Vegas, jackboy, Rod Wave and more.

Astro has been working on new music constantly and has been working on his next album which will feature Roy woods, Jay Critch + more . For now, he will keep releasing singles so everyone can get familiar with his music. Welcome to Astros world.

