ATL’s C.J. Green has been active so far in the latter half of 2021, releasing multiple singles within a short time frame.

The artist recently followed up his song “Sight Seeing” with a new single titled “Time & Place”. The song features bars from C.J., Sy Ari Da Kid, and Landstrip Chip as each artist takes their turn on the beat.

C.J. Green hinted that he has been working on more music which should be ready for release soon.

You can listen to the new track below: