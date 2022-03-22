Audio Engineer Revitalizes Means to Locate and Promote Local Music

Too often we hear the music industry described as “oversaturated.” We hear that most of today’s music is “overrated and sounds the same.” We also hear horror stories of up-and-coming artists struggling to promote their music or signing shady deals with labels that leave their music not only inaccessible to the public but held hostage by labels for years to come.

Enter Dwight Discourse (Stage Name: Hotbox The Guu): a rapper, engineer, and future hip hop mogul who aspires to revolutionize not only the hip hop sound but the way we engage with local underground artists as we know it. This Union, New Jersey native has been an audio engineer and has worked with the likes of Mr. Chicken, DJ Drewski, J Klassic, Jimmy Cozier, and others. 2 years ago, Hotbox decided to turn his ear for good music inward to begin creating music for himself, which so far has spawned 2 singles, all currently doing numbers on Youtube. His newest single titled “Insecure” is all set to release on April first on all platforms.

As a trailblazer in the industry, Hotbox hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idols, the legendary Dr. Dre and RZA, and innovate in the music industry through his website TheGuuLabel.com and accompanying app The Guu Label (currently only available for iOS). This site serves as both a hosting site and a portal for the public to find hot, new local artists, categorized by region of origin. He hopes that this site can serve as a springboard for many artists to get their music out there and be easier to find.

We are certainly looking forward for what the next 5 years will bring Hotbox, and will certainly be here to update you all with the latest!

