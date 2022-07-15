August 08 Signs to Jhené Aiko’s Def Jam Label Venture ALLEL Sound, Releases “Water Sign” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Recently they harmonizing August 08, released his bran new single and video for the track “Water Sign” featuring Jhené Aiko. Currently available on all platforms via ALLEL/Def Jam Recordings August 08 is the first signing to ALLEL Sound, the new label venture from six-time Grammy®-nominated multi-platinum labelmate Aiko.

“Water Sign” was the first new track from TOWARDS THE MOON the second part of August 08’s 2-part debut album project, titled SEASICK. The first part, TOWARDS THE SUN, arrived on April 29th with “500 Days” and “Keep Me Around,”.