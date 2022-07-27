Autumn Marini Drops New Song “Dont Stop” Featuring Kodak Black

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out this. new song by Autumn Marini featuring Kodak Black titled “Don’t Stop.” Leave a review!

Atlanta singer Autumn Marini has dropped her first single and video of the year with “Don’t Stop” with Florida native Kodak Black. Directed by Gabriel Hart AKA Video God, the visual represents Atlanta’s vibrant color palette and rollerblading along with Florida’s wild nightlife. T

he record is produced by none other than legendary producer Jazzy Pha. The Blackground Record 2.0/EMPIRE artist shows shades of mid-2000s Ciara with her elegant dance moves and pop-like vocals over the instrumental.

Autumn Marini says, “‘Don’t Stop’ is just a reminder to not stop living and just have fun. Life is so short so live it up! Be happy!”

Follow the up-and-coming superstar on social media for more updates!

Social Media:

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER

TIKTOK

YOUTUBE