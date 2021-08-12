B.T.B Dezz Plays No Games In “Dangerous” Visual FT. YXNG K.A

B.T.B Dezz’s epic single “Dangerous” featuring YXNG K.A is giving all the vibes vibes. The record is a cautionary tale of the trap life, relaying the bleak outlook of coming up from a rough neighborhood into riches. Produced by BT Grin at a Brooklyn studio, the song carries a rich beat that starts off gradually.

B.T.B Dezz uses his soulful voice to amplify the beat, showcasing a natural vocal melody that’s one with the tune. The piano which B.T.B Dezz uses to deliver his message is relaxing, then the beat drops and the song becomes a mood. Dezz states, “When the 808 dropped, I knew it was the beat for this song I had playing in my head within me. It was melodic but still has a trap feel, and I wanted to stick to my roots.”

Creating the song in 15 minutes the lyrics are inspired by the trap star life, a new term used to describe major drill rappers in an alluring yet dangerous lifestyle. B.T.B Dezz used the track as an emotional release to describe his journey, opposite to the cynical, shared message of a trap. The new track excites and is optimistic, a feel-good hood anthem we can all relate to as we look towards the future.

Dezz reminds us that some will lack self-respect, others will look to cast war. BTB is not only a rapper but a singer-songwriter who’s staying steady on his musical path. Detailing his accomplishments with swagger, Dezz remains focused on family.

B.T.B new single “Dangerous,” is out now on all major platforms. For more of Dezz follow @btbdezz_ on Instagram, on youtube at B.T.B Dezz.