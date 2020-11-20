Baby Goth Links With Slim Jxmmi On “B OK”

(AllHipHop Music)
Continuing to captivate culture with genre-breaking music, Baby Goth releases a new single and music video entitled “B OK” feat. Slim Jxmmi.
On the track, which is produced by JetsonMade, sunny production glistens underneath her melodic crooning before Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi pulls up with a slick and smoked-out verse. It builds towards a hook everyone needs to hear right now as Baby Goth assures, “We gonna be OK.”
Meanwhile, the starlet personally co-directed the sexy accompanying music video with Alan Be. In the visual, she channels her inner pinup by reimagining iconic Bettie Page shoots with a whole lot of attitude and a little weed smoke.
Spread the love