Baby Jungle Taps Slimelife Shawty In “Do It Some Mo”

Rising Atlanta rapper (by way of Macon) Baby Jungle has a new hit on his hands with “Do It Some Mo,” featuring fellow ATL rapper Slimelife Shawty, who is a part of Lil Durk’s camp.

Produced by Florida hitmaker CorMill (Quando Rondo, Ty Dolla $ign), the certified

banger finds the duo spitting lyrically raw bars about hood politics and street codes over a bass-heavy and piano-laced track. The cinematic visual, directed by Cinema Sultan and Ray, reflects a “no new friends” loyalty that’s both menacing and motivating.

“Do It Some Mo” builds on the momentum of Baby Jungle’s previously released singles and collabs including “Jungle Fever,” “The Purge” featuring Lil Keed and “4 Real.” The Guap Records artist continues to make it known through his music that he plans on being king of the hip hop jungle.