Babygrande Records Presents Chelly Flame “Bandz”, the Official Music Video

If you’re into sexy-trap music, then I invite you to check out the brand-new song and music video by hip-hop artist Chelly Flame on Babygrande Records called “Bandz. “Bandz” without a doubt is the new strip club anthem for 2022 and you can also watch the official music video on YouTube here:

The track starts with a smooth trap beat and a catchy synth intro. Chelly Flame wastes no time and immediately blows the listener away at the beginning of the song with pure talent and skill.

It becomes clear that this artist has some serious talent and she can easily keep up with established artists in the rap scene. I love the line ‘I make you think I want you then I leave you, that’s my old trick’.

The verse that begins about 40 seconds into the song speaks for itself. I love the line ‘if all we got is time, then tell me why are you rushing?’.

The verse is followed by the catchy chorus and I can hear real strength in Chelly Flames vocals, yet at the same time it’s very easy to listen to and it’s not overpowering.

But not only the vocals are spectacular, but the beat and melody also are perfectly balanced and really make this song shine. The mixing and mastering are certainly done to perfection.

This track can easily position itself at the top of the charts. I can see millions of listeners all around the globe enjoying this track. I also respect her style when it comes to delivering the lines on top of the melody.

This track is super catchy, easy to listen to, even on repeat, and the way she delivers each line is flawless. Everything really flows. But it doesn’t end there, because the official music video is also worth mentioning here (see above). The video features some amazing drone shots, Chelly Flame looking flaming hot in several different stylish outfits and each scene is perfectly tailored to the music.

The combination of the visuals for the “Bandz” video with this song on top is a pleasure to watch. Credit is also due to director and editor Jack Rottier. Drone Videographer Kai Goh did a fantastic job with each shot. For all those reasons I can only recommend you check out the brand-new Single “bands” by Chelly Flame and make sure to follow her on social media as well! For more info on Chelly, visit this link:

https://linktr.ee/chellyflame