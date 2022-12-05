Back With Another Hit, Berrebe Releases New Latino Hip Hop Single, “Momentos”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Building the hype for his debut album, “Por Vicio,” Berrebe releases another viral song, “Momentos” that’s already taking over the airwaves.

Murcia in the Mar Menor, Spain has in their hands, one of the most talked about rising Spanish rappers in the music community. Cristian B. Salinero known globally by the alias Berrebe has been showing no limitations to his creative genius across multiple mediums. Versed in both the music and film industries, Berrebe continues to extend his fame and popularity through his company Hdhrecords.

His career holds various achievements, and the world has yet to see the many layers still uncovered with his craft. His previous single “Lights Off” shook the hip-hop fandom with the legendary collaboration featuring Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the icon Old Dirty Bastard. If fans thought that was the height of his art, they were dead wrong. His latest single, “Momentos” has taken the bar and shot it up even higher.

Simply put, the single is impeccable. Berrebe delivers a performance on wax that deserves the title of standout talent of 2022. With smooth fast paced rap flowing over the trance-like guitar strings and drifting beat, Berrebe builds the vibe, pouring energy that can be felt as his emotion floods the track. Just when you think the song can’t get any better, the hook comes through with a melody that takes you away, leaving your mind hanging on every word echoing in your head.

Berrebe is certainly an artist in immaculate form. He has yet to disappoint with a release. “Momentos” is another banger entered into his growing catalog of hits. Be sure to stream the latest single as his debut album “Por Vicio” draws near.

“Momentos”: https://open.spotify.com/track/4Q7RcmJ55GmBKJcDGJO6qX?si=ec81662e151a44de

Website: https://berrebe.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/berrebe_hdh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/berrebe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/berrebe_hdh