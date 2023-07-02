Bankroll- “PESOS” Ft. Icewear Vezzo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“PESOS” is allowing a broader audience to witness Bankroll’s artistic vision come to life.

ZLE Recording is thrilled to announce the release of “PESOS” the latest single from Haitian-born Miami rapper, Bankroll. The track, featuring the talented Icewear Vezzo, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its infectious beats and captivating lyrics. “PESOS” is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

Bankroll first burst onto the scene with his debut single, “No Love,” which featured the remarkable Zoey Dollaz. This initial offering showcased his unique blend of Afrobeats and Dancehall, instantly resonating with fans across the globe. The immense success of “No Love” propelled Bankroll to new heights, as the track secured a remarkable debut at number 15 on the World Digital Song Sales chart in November 2022.

Known for his dynamic musical style, Bankroll effortlessly fuses influences from his Haitian heritage with the vibrant sounds of Miami. His distinctive sound and undeniable talent have gained him recognition both within the music industry and the world of television. As an integral cast member of Love & Hip Hop Miami, Bankroll continues to showcase his multifaceted abilities, captivating viewers with his magnetic personality and undeniable talent.

The much-anticipated music video for “PESOS” is providing viewers with an electrifying visual experience.

With “PESOS,” Bankroll once again proves his ability to push boundaries and deliver music that resonates with diverse audiences.

Take a listen to “PESOS” HERE!