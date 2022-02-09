Basking in the Success of “Gleeming”, Jared Woodson Eyes a Grammy

Jared Woodson dreams of bringing a new sound to the hip-hop scene and completely revolutionizing the present hip-hop universe with his unique style and creations.

Jared Woodson is a 26-year-old hip-hop artist who goes by the stage name ‘Alyst.’ His latest single, ‘Gleeming,’ has set music streaming platforms ablaze while it’s on rotation at BET. Born in Paducah, KY, Jared is reckoned as the Kentucky kid with a Grammy vision. Here’s what we know about the star who carries an inimitable style.

Relationship with Music

Jared’s roots are set in music. He comes from a family that has a long relationship with music. While Jared’s mother is an international singer, his father was the pianist for Michael Jackson on his Thriller tour.

After his graduation, Jared decided to move to New York City to pursue his cherished dream of winning a Grammy. Using his stage name ‘Alyst,’ he has collaborated with several prominent artists, been on different podcasts and radio stations, and enjoys a large fan following.

His song has been featured on the Number 1 hip-hop radio station (Hot 97,) and he has plans to release an original hip-hop album soon.

Pursuing his passion for Hip-Hop

Being at the topmost level in a single field of work is a feat that very few people achieve in their lives, but achieving this level at a relatively young age is not just unique but almost rare.

Jared Woodson dreams of bringing a new sound to the hip-hop scene and completely revolutionizing the present hip-hop universe with his unique style and creations. This is in no way a far-fetched dream, says Jared.

With his talent, work ethic, and determination, the day does not seem too far when we might see Jared Woodson, aka ‘Alyst,’ win a Grammy.

