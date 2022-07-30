Bay Area Hip-Hop Artist DaeShawn Forrest Releases Brand New Project, Transparent 2

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 22-year-old musician’s eagerly anticipated album, “Transparent 2,” has now been publicly launched after a period of teasers and sneak peeks.

Hip-hop musician DaeShawn Forrest has been tempting his fans with the release of “something special” ever since the month of March. It all began with the publication of “A Moment’s Time,” his first single of the year, which served as both a song and a short video in which the native of the Bay Area chronicled the rise and collapse of his engagement only months before what would have been his wedding day. With the release of his second song, “Walk Away,” in which he displayed his struggles with moving on from his heartbreak, he advanced the plot.

DaeShawn later went on to record two more singles, the vengeful “Revenge On The Soul” and his most recent one, “Once More,” in which he found a new respect for life after overcoming a depressive episode. Over the course of the last four months, he has published these songs, each of which advances the narrative of DaeShawn’s ascent, fall, and redemption in its own special manner.

The second installment of “Transparent” lives true to its name as DaeShawn dives headfirst into his rage issues, shattered heart, suicidal thoughts, melancholy, trust difficulties, lusty addictions, and his struggle to recover from all of his setbacks. One may readily infer after listening to the entire album that the experiences he has had have affected him irrevocably.

In addition to “Transparent 2,” DaeShawn Forrest also releases a new music video for the song “Close The Door,” an R&B-influenced tune with Le’Tresse Cherie that shows DaeShawn’s lustful tendencies. He and Kezia Macasa both appear in the film, which DaeShawn Forrest and Brandon Orozco co-directed.

“Transparent 2” is produced by DaeShawn Forrest with some help from long-time friend Jenna Rodriguez and is available now on all platforms.

Download Transparent 2:https://linktr.ee/daeshawnforrest

“Close The Door” Music Video:

Official Website: http://forevertransparent.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daeshawnforrest