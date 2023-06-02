BBA Trigga Drops “Limpin,” Emerges As Future Star Of Block Entertainment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap artist BBA Trigga is the latest in a long line of hit makers from Block Entertainment. Will he rise about like Young Jeezy and others before him? Check out “Limpin” and hear!

BBA Trigga, the unapologetic rap artist and heir apparent to the Atlanta-based Block Entertainment empire, has teamed up with 2x Grammy-nominated music producer KXVI (known for his work with Future, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, NLE Choppa) and Space Cadet Sean to release a hard-hitting summer anthem titled “LIMPIN’.” The track, which follows his recent release “Bankroll,” was distributed by Human Re-sources/The Orchard across all streaming and digital platforms on June 2.

To accompany the release, BBA Trigga premiered the official music video for “LIMPIN'” on his YouTube channel on the same day. Directed by Diamond District and shot in the infamous streets of Atlanta, the video provides a cinematic depiction through the lens of security cameras, delivering a stern warning to both haters and hussies.

Building on the success of his 20-city Quality Control DJ’s national radio tour and Ca$h App May Giveaway, BBA Trigga has been steadily climbing the airplay charts and making appearances at commercial radio stations such as V-103 Atlanta, 101.1 The Beat Nashville, Sirius XM Pandora Now, Power 94, and more.

Influenced by his multi-platinum label predecessors like Yung Joc, Boyz N Da Hood, Young Jeezy, Gorilla Zoe, Jacquees, Fat Joe, Yung Berg, and Lil Xan, BBA Trigga is carving out his own path as an artist to watch. His honest and bold lyrics offer a glimpse into the flashy and politically charged world of street life, resonating with the obsession of Gen-Z.

Check out “Limpin” and share your feedback.