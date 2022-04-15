BBA Trigga – “Fell In Love” Featuring 2ooley [Video]

BBA Trigga drops the cinematic visuals for his banging song “Fell In Love” Featuring 2ooley. Peep it now!

Block Ent presents the official video for BBA Trigga “Fell In Love” featuring 2ooley.

The East Atlanta rapper is a storyteller with smooth and empowering vocals. He is currently promoting his album Trigganometry due out soon.



“I am from Atlanta. Eastside. just be rapping just so y’all can feel me, feel the pain, feel everything. You got hood, you got music for the n##### who really living like that, you got music for the females, you got music for the people who just listening. I’ma touch everybody because everybody going to feel the pain when they hear it,” BBA Trigga told AllHipHop.com.

Watch the video below and stream on all major platforms.