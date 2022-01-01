BBA Trigga Drops Banging Debut Single “Fell In Love With A Thug”

BBA Trigga is repping the Eastside of Atlanta with his brand new song “Fell In Love With A Thug.” Check out the song now!

Walk Down Gang (WDG) member BBA Trigga just dropped off his debut solo single to kickoff 2022. BBA Trigga’s new song is titled “Fell In Love With A Thug” featuring 2ooley.

“Fell In Love With A Thug” serves as an introduction to BBA Trigga and his mentality coming from the tough streets of ATL, where he was raised.

“I am from Atlanta. Eastside. I just be rapping just so y’all can feel me, feel the pain, feel everything,” BBA Trigga told AllHipHop.com.

“Fell In Love With A Thug” is the first release from BBA Trigga’s upcoming album Trigganometry on Block Enterprises. BBA Trigga explained what fans can expect from his debut release.

“You got hood, you got music for the n##### who really living like that, you got music for the females, you got music for the people who just listening. I’ma touch everybody because everybody going to feel the pain when they hear it,” BBA Trigga told AllHipHop.com.

Take a listen to “Fell In Love With A Thug.” A video for the single will drop later this week on AllHipHop.com as well.