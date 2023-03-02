BBA Trigga New Release ‘Bankroll’ is Powered By Jordan 5

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Recording artist BBA Trigga represents the soul of Eastside Atlanta. Being a leading voice inside Generation Z rap culture BBA Trigga illuminates the future of Hip-Hop. Growing up with the Phil Jackson of Hip-Hop’ Russell “Block” Spencer, BBA Trigga bloodline is infused with Championship DNA. BBA Trigga’s latest commercial release ‘Bankroll’ has social media ringing from the Eastside of Atlanta to Watts, California.

The brand of BBA Trigga has created an organic movement fueled by harsh realities of life, social injustice, Black American Hustle, self-education, and empowerment. Listening to BBA Trigga’s music in real-time feels like you’re watching an episode of Oz, Snowfall, and Belly simultaneously. Understanding yourself and walking in your purpose is the key to securing destiny. BBA Trigga emits an ultra-beam light of inspiration for aspiring dream chasers worldwide.

BBA Trigga’s team Block Entertainment engineered marketing brilliance by merging two powerful brands for one common goal: Winning Championships. The iconic Jordan brand popularized and revolutionized Nike and pop culture. Every kid wakes up knowing two things: McDonald’s & Air Jordan. Celebrating the release and success of his single ‘Bankroll,’ Team BBA Trigga is giving away a pair of UNC Retro Jordan 5 on Saturday, March 4th, via Instagram Live.

Everyone who reposts BBA Trigga’s Instagram post and shares it on social media to a minimum of 50 people qualifies for the Jordan giveaway. Social media followers of BBA Trigga are ecstatic about the opportunity, and engagement is incredibly high. Block Entertainment continues to elevate and push the culture forward of Hip-Hop. To maximize the campaign, BBA Trigga partnered with RSG Agency. Dasha Ware is regarded as one of the most respected marketing executives in the music industry.

