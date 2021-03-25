Beathopper Presents “Miungu ya Muziki”, the Album

(AllHipHop Music)
Miungu ya Muziki (meaning “Music Gods” in Swahili ) is music for all the ears and years. This soul-stirring 19-track album is destined for some 5 continents across the world-a reach of millions of reggae, hip-hop and afro-beat fans. This is music from multi-platinum greats as Bounty Killer and Sean Kingston (Jamaica); Epixode, Stonebwoy and Darkovibes (Ghana) the multi-talented Tina Karol (Ukraine) to the young and gifted Milou Sky rock band and heavy weight Gucci Mane(U.S).
Added to the sweet layer of icing is Third World Don, Lahjihkal, Kingtiger, Maestro Don, Talis, King Izem and Blvk H3ro from Jamaica, Hephb from Nigeria and Ayr Swisha from Canada. Miungu Ya Muziki is the heartbeat of, Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins, executive producer par excellence. Hudgins states “that the producers on this album like Dipresident, Third World Don and Bentley Records superstar all agree-this album will have heads turning.”
The album’s headliner, Epixode, with track “Killa Body” is Ghana’s new sensation with some wicked body moves which keep his fans on their toes. The independent artist like Talis and super producer Headnoize is making their way into the US market with hit song “Nuh Need”. Keangelo Maybury aka HeadNoize was a name that came to me naturally.
I love various music Genres and find certain elements in each one to be appealing in its own way. Being Born in the US but raised on the island of Bermuda may have contributed to that because from young I was exposed to multiple musical styles that was not so prevalent in either region. This has had an influence on my production which is why I cannot narrow it down to just one genre. I just make Noize for your head with Talis.
It all started when I made a dancehall riddim called the “Upperclass Riddim”. My uncle “Kent” used to get his hair braided by a lady from Jamaica name “Maria” who had connections in Jamaica. He told her about me being a music producer and that she should hear me out. After some convincing she finally decided to. When I played her the “Upperclass Riddim” she was on board immediately. And made some preparations for some artist to hope on it.
In combination with Marcia Simpson and my mother who is marketing Guru “Keetha Lowe” we manage to get 15 dancehall on the riddim some of which were of Legendary Status “Sizzla, Turbulance, Hawkeye” as well some rising prospects like “Jahvinci, Savage, Tyrical, Madd Dog etc..”. Headnoize explains that this album is solid!
No matter your taste palate it has a flavor for everybody. From Dancehall, Afro beats, Trap to Pop. And besides it being a really dope album the Humanitarian element tied to it where some of the proceeds go towards fatherless children in Jamaica offers another reason to proud being associated with the project. Hudgins states “Although album just released-team is shooting for billboard charts and there’s no doubt that Talis and Headnoize music has made my album stand out!!
