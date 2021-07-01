Benjamin Ken’s Latest Project “Soul Searcher” is The Album We’ve Been Waiting For

Benjamin Ken is a top-rising talent in the hip-hop scene and is swiftly intriguing the hip-hop industry scenes with his appealing music. He is wholly dedicated to keeping his fans entertained with his unique rap style.

The hip-hop and rap industry has evolved over the last few years. To survive and release a hit in the ever-changing rap scenes, the artists need to keep up with the current trends in sound, melodies, vibes, rhythms, and song structure. It’s all about the song flow and the vibes for them to develop a rap song so their fans will absolutely be enthralled.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Benjamin Ken has fans raving due to his rapping mastery and expertise in his songs. At only 22 years old, he has released a new album titled “Soul Searcher,” and his growing fan base can’t get enough of the album. One of his fans was quoted saying, “Benjamin is never short of surprises. This album is a masterpiece! This is what we’ve been waiting for!” Benjamin has invested his time well with the new release showcasing his unique concepts in the songs, such as lyrical skills, word arrangement, rhythm and vibes.

The “Soul Searcher” is really boosting Benjamin’s popularity in the rap industry because of his rapping crafts, lyrical choices, and melodies. The album is a definite indication of exceptional musical skills and dedication to fit in the industry’s current trends. Among the hits making rounds in the summer airwaves are “Legends Die Young,” “Soul Searching,” and “Ghetto Hero.” The electrifying vibes in these songs are stunning, and his fans can’t get enough of his music.

The “Soul Searcher” album shows that Benjamin Ken is an up-and-coming talent and it’s only a matter of time before he hits the American headlines in the rap scene. In fact, some of his die-hard fans say that he has what it takes to match the rap legends like Drakes or Lil Wayne.

The ‘Soul Searcher” is not his first album to be released. He previously released several hits, such as “Rooftop” and “The Bigger Man’. This shows he is very consistent and dedicated to ensuring that he has something new for his growing audience. Benjamin has connected well with his fans and has over 28k followers in his Instagram account and still counting. He also has an increasing fan base on SoundCloud and YouTube. The numbers are increasing significantly after the release of “Soul Searcher.”

Benjamin Ken is also instrumental in the careers of other budding stars and seasoned professionals alike. He recently opened a creative facility in downtown Atlanta that will offer a unique platform for upcoming artists and other players in the industry to hone their talents. Benjamin is sure to make some unusual noise in the music industry in the days to come with his spectacular talent in his upcoming single “Evul”.

He advises up-and-coming artists to be determined and put a lot of effort in what they are doing and remain focused. He encourages them to overcome any obstacle, follow their passion and enjoy the fruits of their labors.