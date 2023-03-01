Benny the Butcher Joins (I)deal On “The Crown”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Benny the Butcher and October London jump on the track “The Crown” which serves as a coming out party of sorts. In a crowded field, he stands apart from the rest. “I’m the mind over-matter, rather, a rhyme-over rapper type,” (I)deal says. Over a Pooney-produced beat, Benny and (I)deal trade bars. All of this leads to “Scatterbrained,” his upcoming album that include appearances with Casual, Mick Jenkins, Palmer Squares, Gift of Gab, the late Blackalicious bard.

With the feature and looming album, he feels the possibilities are endless. “2023 is my year. Waited my whole life for this sh#t. Now that I got my foot in the door I am going to kick it off the hinges,” (I)deal concludes.

Watch the “The Crown” below or listen on Spotify. `