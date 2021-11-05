Bhad Bhabie Releases New Music Video “Bi Polar” From Her Forthcoming EP Directed by 20k Visuals

r

From viral sensation to multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon, 18-year-old Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bhabie) is a true 21st-century star, known worldwide for her mischievous flow, razor-sharp wordplay, and unstoppable charisma. With over a billion global streams thus far, the Florida-born rapper has emerged as a landmark talent.



Bhad Bhabie returns to the music scene with sizzling visuals for her music video “Bi Polar.” Directed by 20k Visuals and filmed in Miami the track will be featured on her forthcoming EP. Amidst a crew of girls, speeding Ferraris and a brief cameo from Lil Candypaint the video finds the rapper flexing her lyricism “Doin’ donuts in the six, I’m feelin’ wavy, Cash money on me, I keep the bills like I’m Baby, Bangin’, I’m changin’ my f#####’ name, now I go crazy.”



Co-written by London Jae (Beyonce, Rihanna, Cardi B) and produced by Go Grizzly (Future, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani) Bhad Bhabie says, “I’ve definitely evolved with my sound. My new music is less gimmicky, I feel like a lot of my old music was kinda childish. I was young, I was 14 and 15. Now I’m 18 and I’m definitely going to show that I’m more mature with my content and delivery.”



Lil Candypaint’s appearance in the latest video seems apropos considering Bhad Bhabie was featured on his track “22” produced by. Zvanz was released on Soundcloud and received 3.5 million plays. The song is currently trending on Tik Tok with cumulative views of almost 1 billion.



With her increasing catalog of chart-busting hits, social media triumphs, and seemingly non-stop artistic growth, Bhad Bhabie is unquestionably one of today’s most successful new superstars. She has catapulted herself from a meme to a globally recognized influencer and artist boasting over 1.5 billion global streams. She seamlessly moves between worlds of social justice and sexy, with a massive OnlyFans account and she also made headlines this year speaking out against Turn-About Ranch and the “troubled teen industry.”



Having previously collaborated with heavyweights Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, City Girls and Lil Baby, and more. With this new project, she hopes with this project her listeners can finally get a feel for who she is as a woman, artist, and human being. Whether she’s talking about relationships, finances, breakups, or the glow-up, Bhad Bhabie is letting her ingenuity manifest itself. It’s the way she speaks, dresses, and creates

About Bhad Bhabie:

Hailing from Boynton Beach Florida, Bhad Bhabie is known for her fierce persona and rebellious nature which would serve as a catalyst for the teenager’s promising musical ambitions. She spent 12 weeks on Billboard’s influential “Emerging Artists” chart while flexing her brooding lyrical prowess via unofficial remixes on SoundCloud.

Bhad Bhabie is the youngest artist to have 3 singles on Billboard Hot 100 while her song “Bestie” featuring Megan Thee Stallion was named one of the Top 5 Most Streamed Female Rap Songs on Spotify for 2019. She entered the record books with 2018’s RIAA platinum-certified hit single, “Gucci Flip Flops (Feat. Lil Yachty),” marking her as the youngest artist to earn platinum certification in the last decade.

Her 2019 single “Babyface Savage (Feat. Tory Lanez),” was hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the best rap performances of the year.” while The Fader called “Bestie” a “certified slapper”

Never one to rest on her laurels, 2020 saw Bhad Bhabie continuing to push the musical envelope with a pair of boundary-busting singles, “That’s What I Said” and “Do It Like Me,”. Hot New Hip Hop declared, “Contrary to the naysayers and people continuously calling for her to be canceled, Bregoli has turned Bhad Bhabie’s rhymes into a multi-million dollar social media and music empire.”

Boasting over 1.2 billion cumulative views on Youtube, Bhad Bhabie has aggressively taken her popularity into her own hands, building one of the fastest-growing accounts in Instagram history, multiplying from 400 to 11.2 million followers in just six months (17 million to date).