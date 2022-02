Big K.R.I.T. has a new album coming soon called, Digital Roses Don’t Die and one of the lead singles from the project is his song “Southside of the Moon.” There’s lines about ladies in LA and K.R.I.T. coming to the big city and not being recognized. Fans can pre-save the album here: https://bigkrit.lnk.to/DigitalRosesDontDieID