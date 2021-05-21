Big $tunt Drops A New Banger With His Video “Next Meal” Featuring WDG And Kiya Sasha

Forever finding innovative styles to warp his signature vocal delivery, Big $tunt is on a rapid come up from being a small country boy.

While practicing the art of self-reliance, $tunt shares “Next Meal” featuring WDG & Kiya Sasha, his latest music video. Blessed with a bass-heavy instrumental from BearMakeHits, “Next Meal” is a soulful and emotionally complex bit from the York native.

The song is packed with $tunt’s trademark vocals but with the help of Kiya’s angelic vocals, WDG and $tunt speak to the loneliness and pain that fuels their me-against the world attitude.

In the video directed by Pops, follows the guys on a typical day in the streets of York alternating between shots of studio sessions and being surrounded by beautiful woman and loads of cash.

Respected in his hometown for his unapologetic realness and ability to confront problems head on, $tunt rose to local hero status in 2019. He caught the attention of his city with breakthrough singles “Capitalize Off Pain” and Pooh Shiesty assisted “Money Gang” racking up over 1.4 million video views and 25 million streams across all platforms.

Look out for $tunt as he continues to make more noise as 2021 proceeds, in addition to his upcoming contest giveaway on AllHipHop.com!