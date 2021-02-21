Big $tunt And Pooh Shiesty After The Cash In “Money Gang” Video

(AllHipHop Music)
York, South Carolina rapper Big $tunt is back with a brand new banger featuring Pooh Shiesty.
His latest song “Money Gang” with Pooh Shiesty comes on the heels of his critically-acclaimed first single “Capitalize Off Pain.”
The track for “Money Gang” was produced by Trybishop, while the visuals for the single were shot by director Randy Marshall.
The fast-paced visuals for “Money Gang” showcases Big $tunt and Pooh Shiesty getting away with their ladies – and the cash – after a bank heist.
Big $tunt, who has racked up tens-of-millions of streams on SoundCloud, TikTok and YouTube, is currently working on his debut album for Block Ent./Columbia Records.