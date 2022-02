BIG30 stays moving numbers and this “Protest” song isn’t any different. Short and to the point BIG30 puts on for Memphis and walks down on the track like his fans have known him to do filling up his bars and going hard on every track. The momentum is infectious and makes this track good for […]

