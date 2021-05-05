Biggie Babylon- “All In” Video

San Diego-based Hip-Hop artist Biggie Babylon has just dropped a latest masterpiece titled “All In.”

Impacted by the pandemic like thousands of other artists, his music career came to a halt right when he was hitting his groove and gaining a solid momentum.

After considering giving-up, he convinced himself to get back into the studio to record a new project, and go “All In,” with platinum producer Thom Genius.

The song is already a #2 record globally on DRT, and was dropped with visuals shot in an underground casino where Biggie Babylon fights for his life, risks it all, and wins after an epic gambling night.

A symbol of life, its highs and lows, successes and failures, “All In” depicts the journey towards glory, at the cost of blood, sweat, and tears. One has to be ready to lose everything in order to get to the top, and Biggie Babylon’s life represents just that.