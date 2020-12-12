Billionaire Burke – ‘Refuse To Fail’

Billionaire Burke gives fans a concrete universal project.
(AllHipHop Music)
Recording artist Billionaire Burke has been making quite a name for himself within the past years. In 2019, he inked a partnership with his boutique record label BBMG (Billionaire Burke Music Group) and distribution giant Empire to release his official debut album ‘Rise To Greatness.’
The project spawned the hit records “My Slime” ft. Gunna and “White Bit*hez Cocaine” ft. Yella Beezy, helping Burke garner over 10 million total streams and chart placement on Urban Radio.
This was truly a watershed moment for Burke who initially pursued music in 2015 and previously had to overcome tribulations including betrayal and financial hardship, which led to incarceration.
Now with 2021 on the horizon, Billionaire Burke looks to take his talents up several notches with the release of his latest project titled ‘Refuse To Fail.’ The album is a journey through the growth of Burke’s musical career.
Released under the Empire/BBMG umbrella, the set showcases various melodic and hard-hitting beats with a touch of some of that New York Drill.
Artistic contributions include Sy Ari Da Kid, Sleepy Rose, Reese Money, Taleban Dooda, Eli Fross, and more to give the fans a concrete universal project.