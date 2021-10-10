Billionaire Rapper, YouTuber, and Influencer M2Thak Talks Exclusively With Trillest Entertainment in New Interview

The entertainment business, no matter what part of it you participate in, is a hard business and ever-changing business to navigate. It takes dedication, consistency, and most importantly grind to becoming successful in a business some would consider saturated.

The entertainment business, no matter what part of it you participate in, is a hard business and ever-changing business to navigate. It takes dedication, consistency, and most importantly grind to becoming successful in a business some would consider saturated. M2ThaK has learned early on how to move strategically in the entertainment world, which allowed him to become a celebrity rapper, YouTuber, social media influencer, and entertainment mogul. Based out of Las Vegas, NV his fans know him for his dope music, original pranks, and authority patrol series which made him a star on YouTube.

In today’s entertainment world you must have your hands in everything to stay ahead of the competition and anyone who does not like seeing you become successful. Social media is a fast-growing industry alone and M2ThaK has mastered the art of content creation. This alone led him to become director of brand partnerships and influencer operations for Monster Inc.

Touching on his talents as an artist, M2Thak is also signed to SODMG Records and confidant/business partner to Soulja Boy since 2008. His most recent project title “Cash” is now available on all digital platforms and a must-listen for true hip hop fans. Music is a big part of his DNA, so it was only right he took it from the office to the booth.

As a business executive/entrepreneur it is important to have multiple forms of income and that thought process led M2ThaK to launch his own NFT company called “Ready Playa One” which is set to revolutionize the industry. A goat is no longer defined by being great in one talent, it’s defined by being great in multiple talents and learning how to evolve with the times.

